Milford

More Than 100 Employees at Subway Headquarters in Milford Laid Off

Subway World Headquarters in Milford
Subway

More than 150 Subway employees, including more than 100 that were employed at the company's headquarters in Milford, have been laid off on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Subway said coronavirus has forced the company to accelerate a restructuring plan that they had already been preparing.

The spokesperson also said they have "reduced the size of our global workforce by approximately 150 employees, including a little more than 100 people at our Milford, CT headquarters." Some staff has also been re-assigned, he added.

Local

bethel 35 mins ago

Bethel Summer Camps, Programs Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Latest Executive Order Extends Restrictions on Gyms, Movie Theaters, Large Gatherings to June 20

The company added that "a reduction in workforce is never an easy decision, especially during these unprecedented times."

This article tagged under:

MilfordcoronavirusCOVID-19subway
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us