More Than 100 Employees at Subway Headquarters in Milford Laid Off

More than 150 Subway employees, including more than 100 that were employed at the company's headquarters in Milford, have been laid off on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Subway said coronavirus has forced the company to accelerate a restructuring plan that they had already been preparing.

The spokesperson also said they have "reduced the size of our global workforce by approximately 150 employees, including a little more than 100 people at our Milford, CT headquarters." Some staff has also been re-assigned, he added.

The company added that "a reduction in workforce is never an easy decision, especially during these unprecedented times."