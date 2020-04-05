connecticut coronavirus

More Than 100 Inmates in Conn. Transferred After Coronavirus Unrest

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 100 inmates have been transferred after coronavirus-related unrest at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution, state corrections officials said.

Some inmates were removed from housing units on Friday night after they threatened to organize hunger strikes and work stoppages to protest the facility’s rules aimed at avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.

The prison is limiting inmates’ movements and requiring meals to be served within housing units.

Local

Coronavirus Outbreak 2 hours ago

More Than 5,600 Cases of Coronavirus, Over 180 Deaths Reported in Conn.

Connecticut State Parks 4 hours ago

DEEP Monitors State Parks for Social Distancing, Picnicking No Longer Allowed

On Saturday, a correctional officer was punched in the face while interceding in a fight between three inmates. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Connecticut Department of Corrections, 19 inmates were transferred to Northern Correctional Institution in Somers, pending hearings for administrative segregation placement.

Another 86 inmates were moved to other prisons around the state as a safety precaution, a department spokeswoman said in an email.

The Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield houses approximately 1,200 medium security inmates.

“The department is working around the clock to keep people safe and healthy during an unprecedented heath pandemic,” spokeswoman Karen Martucci said. “The department has zero tolerance for acts of violence against DOC personnel, or orchestrated efforts to disrupt operations.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

connecticut coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us