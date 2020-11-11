New Canaan

More Than 350 New Canaan Students, 20 Teachers in Quarantine

classroom generic
NBC News

More than 350 students and 20 teachers in New Canaan are in quarantine after a new round of coronavirus testing turned up 15 infections, according to the local school district.

New Canaan schools on Tuesday reported 13 students and two teachers tested positive.

“We continue to see cases spread from gatherings, dinner parties, out-of-town caregivers, house cleaners, and not unexpectedly, within families,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan told the Stamford Advocate. “This rapid case increase over the weekend illustrates how fast community transmission spreads and accelerates.”

The most recent testing resulted in quarantines for 213 students at New Canaan High School, 71 at Saxe Middle School and a total of 70 at three elementary schools. People in quarantine are told they must stay home for 14 days.

The new test results come as virus-related infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in Connecticut are increasing.

