CT Health Officials Urge Mask-Wearing Indoors Due to High COVID-19 Transmission Rate

By Angela Fortuna

CDC

Connecticut health officials are recommending that all residents consider wearing a mask indoors as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most of the state now has a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

With a statewide coronavirus surge, residents are being encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others, according to the CDC.

Six of eight counties in the state are now in the high transmission category. These include Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.

Both Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the medium transmission category - a step below the highest level of transmission, according to the CDC.

The CT Department of Public Health said people who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Health officials are continuing to urge residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.

As of yesterday, the state's coronavirus positivity rate was at approximately 17%.

Anyone who wishes to receive free self-test kits from the federal government can do so here. For more information about COVID-19 in Connecticut, click here.

