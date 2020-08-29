Multiple CCSU Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After 2 Off-Campus Social Gatherings

Multiple students from Central Connecticut State University have tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials said they have connected many of the positive cases to two off-campus gatherings.

School officials said eleven commuter students and one resident student/staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to officials, the school's contact tracing team has connected many of the positive cases to two off-campus social gatherings.

"I wanted to bring to your attention that we are seeing a slight uptick in the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Though this is not unexpected during the first week of testing, it is extremely disappointing how some of these students became infected," CCSU President Zulma R. Toro said in a statement.

Toro said she is emphasizing students to who live off campus that "failure to wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing, and limit indoor gatherings to 25 people (50 outdoors) may result in suspension or expulsion from the University - whether you are the host of a gathering or are attending one."

According to school officials, CCSU Police Department and the Director of Students Rights and Responsibilities are patrolling neighborhoods this weekend to remind students of expectations.

The latest numbers released by the school show as of Thursday, there are 13 resident students/staff are in CCSU quarantine and one resident student/staff is in isolation.