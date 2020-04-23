Muslims in Connecticut to Observe Ramadan in Time of Social Distancing

Muslims across Connecticut and around the world are having to make changes to how they observe the upcoming Ramadan, in the age of social distancing.

This week begins the month-long practice of fasting from sunrise until sunset.

Wajid Danish Ahmed, Public Relations Director for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community CT says while the month marks a time when Muslims come to the mosque more and pray together.

"We say the power of prayers is by numbers, but unfortunately, obviously with the social distancing we’re not able to congregate at the mosques."

Because of state social distancing regulations, mosques have suspended all in person Ramadan celebrations.

He says the practice of fasting, a pillar of Islam, also reminds Muslims of the struggles people are enduring like at this very moment during the coronavirus crisis.

“You chose fasting not because you want to lose weight or be slim, you’re keeping a fast because, one, you’re remembering God even more. Being thankful to everything that you have.”

Instead of gathering, members of the faith here in Connecticut and around the world are finding innovative ways to come together in a time when we need to stay apart like using online chats to meet up and pray.

"In the month of Ramadan, we’re going to have daily Zoom meetings half an hour before we open our fast."

Ahmed says kids in their community are spearheading a socially distant drive to collect food and necessities for those in need.

The end of Ramadan is on or about May 23.