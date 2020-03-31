National Guard Sets Up Field Hospital at SCSU For Coronavirus Patients

The National Guard spent the day on Tuesday setting up a regional field hospital on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The 250-bed hospital is being constructed inside the James Moore Field House at SCSU.

It is expected to be used to house coronavirus patients who are not critical, but need medical care while they are recovering. It's designed to help make hospital beds available for more critically-ill patients if the hospitals are pushed beyond capacity.

The increased activity around Southern's campus was expected to include the delivery of material by a military helicopter, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

"The City of New Haven is looking forward to supporting the State’s use of Southern as a medical surge site to help decompress the hospital and provide more beds for those in need of care related to COVID-19," Elicker said in a statement.