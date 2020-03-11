NESCAC Cancels Conference Spring Sports Over Coronavirus Concerns

The college athletic conference that includes three Connecticut schools has canceled all spring sports over coronavirus concerns.

Trinity College in Hartford, Wesleyan University in Middletown, and Connecticut College in New London all belong to the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

"In light of the decision of many NESCAC schools to have students return home and complete the semester remotely due to COVID-19, the NESCAC Presidents met and concluded unanimously that conference competition, including conference championships, will be canceled for the 2020 spring season," the conference posted on its website on Wednesday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the three schools for comment.