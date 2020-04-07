New Britain Police Host Story Time on Facebook Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Britain Police Department is hosting story time on their Facebook page amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Every weeknight, officers read children's books live at 7:30 p.m.

New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute said the idea for creating story time on Facebook was pretty simple and has been well received by the police department and the community.

"I was having a conversation with our mayor, giving an update on what was going on with the response to COVID-19 and she came up with the idea. She said, 'hey, why don't you guys start a story time at night?' and we took that idea and we ran with it. And the response with our officers and with the community has been phenomenal," Chute said.

When asked what his favorite video is, Chute said he thinks one of his detectives has been doing a great job reading the stories.

"So far, my favorite videos, by far, are by Detective Lopa when he is reading Pete the Cat at night. I think Detective Lopa missed his calling. I think he needs a job somewhere in the entertainment field. Very well done. He's hilarious, such great videos of him doing that," Chute said.

You can find story time on New Britain Police Department's Facebook page here.