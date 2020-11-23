New Britain Schools to Move to Online Learning for 2 Weeks After Thanksgiving

The Consolidated School District of New Britain will move to full remote learning for two weeks starting Monday, Nov. 30, according to school officials.

The online learning model will remain in effect through Friday, Dec. 11, the school district said.

"While New Britain has been classified as a red zone by the State of Connecticut, the New Britain Health Department feels strongly that our current mitigation strategies in our schools are effective and are helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Fortunately, we have seen minimal transmission of the coronavirus inside our schools," a spokesperson for New Britain schools said.

"Unfortunately, we are starting to see staff shortages throughout the district, which impacts our ability to teach to our in-building learners," the statement continued.

The school district was previously in a hybrid learning model.

Schools will return to a hybrid learning model starting Monday, Dec. 14.