Windsor Locks

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Bradley Airport as Holiday Travel Surges

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are long lines at airports across the country as millions of travelers head home for the holidays despite warnings from health officials. The travel wave is also making for long lines at testing centers.

A new coronavirus drive-thru testing center is opening at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority have announced a partnership for a second COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport.

Local

meriden 2 hours ago

Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Route 15 North in Meriden

first alert weather 6 hours ago

Tracking Heavy Rain for Monday Morning

Hartford Healthcare is opening the drive-thru site in Parking Lot 3 at the airport. It will be able to test 400 people a day and results are expected within 72 hours.

Hartford HealthCare announced it will be opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport starting next week that will be open to the public.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right now, passengers can get tested inside of the terminal and that will continue.

Bradley International Airport is enhancing its COVID-19 testing servies and and looking into making drive-thru option available.

Those traveling into Connecticut from COVID-19 hotspots must quarantine or get tested under the state's travel advisory.

Last week, the state released its latest COVID-19 travel advisory list of states and territories considered hotspots for the virus. It currently includes 47 states and territories.

Current Travel Advisory List

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maine
  19. Maryland
  20. Massachusetts
  21. Michigan
  22. Minnesota
  23. Mississippi
  24. Missouri
  25. Montana
  26. Nebraska
  27. Nevada
  28. New Hampshire
  29. New Mexico
  30. North Carolina
  31. North Dakota
  32. Ohio
  33. Oklahoma
  34. Oregon
  35. Pennsylvania
  36. Puerto Rico
  37. South Carolina
  38. South Dakota
  39. Tennessee
  40. Texas
  41. Utah
  42. Vermont
  43. Virginia
  44. Washington
  45. West Virginia
  46. Wisconsin
  47. Wyoming
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Lockscoronavirus in connecticutBradley International AirportCOVID-19 testing
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us