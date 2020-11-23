New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Bradley Airport as Holiday Travel Surges

There are long lines at airports across the country as millions of travelers head home for the holidays despite warnings from health officials. The travel wave is also making for long lines at testing centers.

A new coronavirus drive-thru testing center is opening at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority have announced a partnership for a second COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport.

Hartford Healthcare is opening the drive-thru site in Parking Lot 3 at the airport. It will be able to test 400 people a day and results are expected within 72 hours.

Hartford HealthCare announced it will be opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport starting next week that will be open to the public.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right now, passengers can get tested inside of the terminal and that will continue.

Bradley International Airport is enhancing its COVID-19 testing servies and and looking into making drive-thru option available.

Those traveling into Connecticut from COVID-19 hotspots must quarantine or get tested under the state's travel advisory.

Last week, the state released its latest COVID-19 travel advisory list of states and territories considered hotspots for the virus. It currently includes 47 states and territories.

Current Travel Advisory List