New Data Shows How the Pandemic Impacted Students

On Thursday, the Connecticut State Department of Education released new results from the 2021-22 Next Generation Accountability System.

"This system helps us to measure school and district success towards the goal of providing every student the quality education that prepares every child for school and life success,” CSDE Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said.

The system tracks academic achievement, chronic absenteeism, on-track to high graduation, postsecondary entrance and much more.

“Are they graduating high school on time, are they on track in ninth grade to graduate high school in time,” CSDE Chief Performance Officer Ajit Gopalakrishnan said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This is the first time the data was released since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State education officials say the new results show student performance is improving following the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.

“We know chronic absentee; attendance has been a challenge. It’s improving but still continues to be a challenge,” Gopalakrishnan said.

According to data, in 2018-19, absences were at 10.4%. In 2021-22, that number went up to 23.7%.

So, what is being done?

“We have the LEAP, Learner and Attendance and Engagement Program. Which is basically conducting home visits to students who may be having difficulties with building relationships with the parents and the families, and encouraging students to come back to school,” Gopalakrishnan said.

But there are some schools that are outperforming. Ivy Drive School in Bristol was recognized for their academic success.

“Ivy Drive and many of our other Bristol schools outperformed the average of the states of Connecticut performance in both ELA and Math,” principal Emily Gomes said.

State education officials will have a virtual conference next week to talk to parents and families about this data.