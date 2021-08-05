COVID-19

New Haven County Reaches ‘High' Transmission Threshold: CDC

CDC

New Haven County is now being classified as an area of "high" COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the first county in Connecticut to reach the CDC's "high" threshold. It first reached the "substantial" transmission threshold last Friday.

The remainder of the state remains in the "substantial" category.

The CDC's guidance, which recommends people wear masks indoors in areas where infection rates are classified as "substantial" or "high," is not a mandate and it leaves policy decisions up to the state and local level. At present, there is no mask mandate in the state, but the Connecticut Department of Health released a statement last week strongly recommending that people who live in, work in, or visit any of the affected counties follow the CDC guidance.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday was at 2.72%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19CDCNew Haven County
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us