New Haven Mayor Issues Order to Close Childcare Centers Caring for More Than 12 Children

The mayor of New Haven has issued an emergency order to close any childcare centers providing childcare services for more than 12 children amid concerns about coronavirus.
A message from New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the order follows the state of emergency issued yesterday for the City of New Haven.
In the interest of providing childcare services for healthcare workers during the public health emergency, the emergency order also states any childcare center providing childcare services for more than 12 children may provide childcare services for any child whose parent or legal guardian is employed as a healthcare provider.
The order says,
“NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS FURTHER HEREBY PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that, in the interest of providing critically needed child care services for health care providers during this public health emergency, any child care center providing child care services for more than 12 children, including child care centers operated by acute care hospitals licensed pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes 19a-368v, or affiliates of such licensed hospitals, may continue to provide child care services for any child whose parent or legal guardian is employed as a health care provider, defined as “any individual who delivers care and services to the sick and ailing, as doctors, nurses, aides, helpers, transporters, technicians, pharmacists, and environmental services.”
“In a continued effort to protect the health of our residents, I am ordering that all daycare and childcare centers close as a result of the growing public health emergency surrounding COVID-19. We are still allowing childcare facilities to provide care for healthcare workers,” Elicker said in a statement. “We have already closed public schools to prevent people from gathering. While children appear to be less likely to get seriously sick, they still can spread the virus, and therefore we believe it is critical from a public health perspective to close daycare and childcare centers as well. I realize that this will add another burden to families and care providers. We have weighed this risk and strongly believe this is the right public health decision. We are in a State of Emergency in New Haven,” reminded Mayor Elicker, “and it is critical that we limit interaction with others, promote social distancing, and keep our children from congregating in large crowds.”
You can view the document online here.
