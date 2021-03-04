New Haven Middle School Students Return to Classroom for First Time Since Pandemic Began

Middle school students in New Haven are returning to the classroom today for the first time in nearly a year.

Students in New Haven, like students across the state of Connecticut, left the classroom last March as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the state.

Since the shutdown, they have been learning from a distance and logging on for their lessons.

As New Haven middle school students return to in-person learning, scheduled will rotate with students going to the school building two days each week.

On Wednesday, there was a backpack and school supply giveaway to help students get ready.