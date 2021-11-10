New Haven Rolling Out COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Children Ages 5 to 11

The city of New Haven is announcing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11.
A free clinic will take place today, Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elm City Montessori School at 495 Blake Street. No appointments are needed.
Additional clinics are being planned for:
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (location TBA)
- Thursday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (location TBA)
- Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (location TBA)
Proof of insurance is requested but not required.
A news release from the mayor's office said no one without insurance will be denied a shot.
Officials are asking a parent or guardian accompany the child to be able to sign a consent form.