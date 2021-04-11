New Haven Students 16 and Up Can Get Vaccinated at COVID-19 Clinic Starting Monday

Students in the New Haven school district who are 16 and up will have their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The school district is hosting a vaccination clinic at Career High School. The clinic will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, April 16.

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. Anyone under 18 has to get consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Anyone who wishes to schedule an appointment for their child can call 877-918-2224 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.