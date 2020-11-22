New London Public Schools to Use Only Remote Learning Through Beginning of December

All students within the New London Public Schools will be remote learning through the beginning of December.

District officials said out of extra precaution, they have decided to keep all school buildings closed from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4. During that time, all students will participate in remote learning.

Students are expected to engage in live teaching and learning with teachers and support staff during those days, the district said.

More school districts across the state are going remote as cases of COVID-19 increase across the state. Mike Hydeck talks to Conn. Dept. of Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona about some of the challenges and benefits of going remote.

According to the district, they made the decision to go remote based on multiple new factors related to this week's holiday including staff who may travel out of state and need to quarantine, which would result in an additional need for substitute coverage, unknown potential exposures over the holiday and extended time to access testing or results if traveling or visiting non-immediate family.

The district is asking anyone who may intermix with new people that he or she may not normally see on a regular basis to utilize the week of November 30 through December 4 to take a COVID-19 test.

It’s taking longer to get back COVID-19 test results as more people get tested.

New London is one of 145 cities and towns in the state under a Red Alert. The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate. Red is the highest alert level. For a town to be considered under Red Alert, they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the state had reached a grim milestone when it came to COVID-19 cases. He said the state has surpassed 100,000 cases.