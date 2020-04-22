New London Store Owner Charged After Police Seize Fake COVID-19 Test

A New London store owner was issued a criminal summons after police seized a fake at-home coronavirus test from the store Monday afternoon.

New London Police Chief Peter Reichard posted the warning on Twitter on Monday with a picture of the test kits that were taken. He said that after his department received a tip Monday afternoon, officers seized a pack of 20 test kits that were being sold for $39.99 each.

“They are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration so you don’t know what you have when you purchase something like this,” said Reichard. “It could be made haphazardly. It could be dangerous. It could be contaminated before you get it.”

The manager of the 7-Eleven on Broad Street in New London, Hussenin Alyelsherif, told NBC Connecticut said that he purchased the test kits on Monday from a man who, Alyelsherif said, showed him a document certifying that the kits were authorized for use in other countries. He said that he did not know that they were not authorized for sale in the U.S. He claims that he was told they were at-home antibody tests and said that he bought a pack of 20 for $400.

He said police took the tests before anyone could buy one.

On Wednesday, police issued Alyelsherif a criminal summons for sixth-degree larceny and criminal attempt at fifth-degree larceny.

Also on Wednesday, police seized 27 boxes of untaxed cigars at the store. Alyelserif was also issued a summons for possession of untaxed tobacco. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Police said Tuesday they had not received additional reports of tests being found in other convenience stores in the city. His biggest question surrounds where the tests are coming from.

The Food and Drug Administration said it has not authorized any test that would allow residents to conduct antibody tests at home.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection for the state, people should only seek testing for COVID-19 or for antibodies through their healthcare providers.

