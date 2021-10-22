New London's Indoor Mask Mandate Extended Through Most of November

The Town of New London is extending its indoor mask mandate for the month of November.

Announced on Friday in a press release, masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, until Nov. 22.

“I am deeply appreciative of the public's acceptance and cooperation with this mandate,” Mayor Michael Passero said. “Although a regional approach would likely have had a more significant impact in our communities, the common-sense approach by New London and Groton regarding COVID mitigation efforts have helped to keep our communities safe.”

According to New London officials, the decision was reflective of CDC guidelines.

According to the release, Ledge Light Health District (LLHD) will continue to monitor daily data and the ordinance will be modified upon any further recommendations by LLHD.

New London County continues to be classified in the high-risk transmission category.