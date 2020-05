Gov. Ned Lamont joined New Haven mayor Justin Elicker and Sen. Richard Blumenthal at the city's newest pop-up coronavirus testing site on Wednesday.

The testing location on the New Haven Green is for anyone who wishes to receive the COVID-19 test. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elicker has encouraged people in high contact jobs – like hair salons and restaurants – to take advantage of the city’s seven testing locations.

He said New Haven has led the state in coronavirus testing.