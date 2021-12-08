Newington Closes Town Buildings to Public Due to COVID-19

All town buildings in Newington are closed to the public due to COVID-19.
A message on the town’s website said that as of Monday, all town buildings will be closed to the public, all services will be provided remotely, online or curbside and any in-person programs or services should be done outdoors.
Masks are required for all, regardless of vaccination status.
Social distancing is required and masks are suggested, according to the town.
The town website said that in the event someone from the public has to enter any town facility, they will be asked COVID-19 screening questions before they are permitted to enter.