No Evidence Yet to Suggest COVID Vaccine Booster is Needed, CDC Group Says

That could change as the pandemic persists, so public health officials must be prepared to make a recommendation if warranted

A woman gives a senior citizen a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

There’s no evidence yet to suggest that a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is needed, a working group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

That could change as the pandemic evolves, however, and public health officials will continue to monitor the virus to determine if additional shots are warranted in the future.

Members of an independent group of advisers to the CDC, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, agreed with the working group’s conclusion.

There are a number of thorny questions on the topic of boosters, though, including the need to cover unvaccinated people in the U.S. and the rest of world with a first dose before boosting fully vaccinated individuals.

