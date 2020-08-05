coronavirus in connecticut

No New COVID-19 Deaths in Connecticut For Second Straight Day

Connecticut saw no new COVID-related deaths for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

There were 115 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, according to information from the Department of Public Health. That brings the total number of cases to 50,225.

The death toll remains at 4,437 in Connecticut.

After a slight increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday, Connecticut saw the net number of hospitalizations decline by one on Wednesday.

There were 11,839 test results reported with a positivity rate of 0.97%.

