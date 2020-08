Connecticut saw no new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

There were 180 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide from 15,312 tests conducted, according to the Department of Public Health. That is a positivity rate of 1.17%.

Connecticut also saw a net decrease of two patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

The 180 new cases bring the total in Connecticut to 52,220. The death toll remains at 4,463.