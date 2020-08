Connecticut saw no new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

There was a slight increase in hospitalization. A net increase of four COVID-19 hospitalizations brought the total to 60 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state also saw 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 50,110. The death toll remained at 4,437.

Connecticut's positivity rate remained low with just 0.67% of the 7,090 who were testing coming back positive for coronavirus.