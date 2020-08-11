coronavirus in connecticut

No New COVID-Related Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Jumps Above 1%

NBC5

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Connecticut Tuesday, but the positive test rate jumped up to 1.4%.

There were 117 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 50,684. There were 8,338 new tests reported, for a positivity rate of 1.4%. In total, there have been 909,305 tests administered in Connecticut.

There are 70 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a net increase of 6 since Monday.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total number of lives lost in the state at 4,444.

The positive test rate over the weekend, as reported Monday, was 0.6%

Also Tuesday, the state updated the list of COVID-19 hotspots that require people to quarantine for two weeks if they are traveling from any of those locations. Rhode Island, the only state to border Connecticut that has been on the list, has been removed.


