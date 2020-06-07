No New Hospitalizations as Coronavirus Cases in Conn. Near 44,000

There were no new coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut overnight and there are now nearly 44,000 cases of the virus.

There are 333 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, however, there were no new coronavirus-related hospitalizations since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In Connecticut, there are 43,968 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 150 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 4,071, including an additional 16 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

In total, 300,281 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 6,807 people since yesterday.

Gov. Lamont Releases Rules Businesses Will Have to Follow When Reopening for Phase 2

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released new details about the rules that businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 will have to follow.

The new information includes specific rules that eligible businesses that fall under Phase 2 must follow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

The rules include detailed information about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, personal protective equipment, scheduling, training and more, Lamont said.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.