Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford is beginning its Christmas break early due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases at the school.

School administrators have canceled classes for Thursday, one day ahead of the scheduled break.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In an email to parents, administrators said 10% of their school community has been identified as close contacts and so the decision was made to call off school for Thursday.

School will resume on January 3 as scheduled.