Northwest Catholic High School Switches to Remote Learning Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford is moving to a full remote learning model for 14 days amid COVID-19 concerns, school officials said Saturday.

School officials said that a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, a high number of students have been sent home to quarantine, according to school officials.

The school will move to plan 3 of reopening for the next 14 days as a result of the COVID-19 case and exposure.

School officials said this is being done out of an abundance of caution.

"We believe this is the best way to ensure the health and safety of our community at this time," Associate Principal Jennifer Montoney said in a statement.

All close contacts have already been notified of the virus exposure, the school said.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in school on Friday, Nov. 20.

The school will resume in-person classes on Monday, Dec. 7.