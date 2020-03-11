Norwalk Community College Student Self-Monitoring After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

A Norwalk Community College student is self-monitoring for symptoms after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus and the school has closed so they can disinfect the building.

School officials said the student and their family are showing no signs of illness. They are all self-monitoring at their home for 14 days.

The school decided to cancel all classes after Tuesday night so they can clean the building.

While the college is closed, classrooms and offices will be deep cleaned and disinfected, according to the school.

"We would like to remind you, once again, that this is being done out of an abundance of caution and people should continue to remain calm and stay vigilant," said Norwalk Community College Chief Executive Officer Cheryl De Vonish.

College offices are expected to reopen on Monday, March 16, and classes will resume after spring break on Monday, March 23.

All events between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Sunday are canceled.

For more details on the campus closure, click here.