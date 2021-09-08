Norwalk

Norwalk High School, P-TECH Norwalk Remote Today for COVID Contact Tracing

Norwalk High School
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk High School and P-TECH Norwalk will have remote learning Wednesday for contact tracing after a case of COVID-19.

A social media post from the Norwalk school department says they learned about the case Tuesday night and learning will be remote today so contact tracing can be done.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

There will be no afterschool sports or activities.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Rebound 55 mins ago

Rebound Season 4, Episode 1: Boston Tennis Club Bounces Back as Pandemic Serves New Challenges

Connecticut College 4 hours ago

Connecticut College Goes Remote Due to COVID Cases

Students should access their teacher’s Google classroom at their usual start time. Students who drive, or parents who need a device for their child, can pick one up at school in the bus lane or in front of the building.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us