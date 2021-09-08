Norwalk High School, P-TECH Norwalk Remote Today for COVID Contact Tracing

Norwalk High School and P-TECH Norwalk will have remote learning Wednesday for contact tracing after a case of COVID-19.

A social media post from the Norwalk school department says they learned about the case Tuesday night and learning will be remote today so contact tracing can be done.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There will be no afterschool sports or activities.

Students should access their teacher’s Google classroom at their usual start time. Students who drive, or parents who need a device for their child, can pick one up at school in the bus lane or in front of the building.