Officials Announce Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Hartford Region

Officials have announced a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Hartford region, a notice from Hartford HealthCare said Friday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford HealthCare officials are expected to provide more details at a 9:30 p.m. press conference.

Earlier in the day state officials said eleven people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statistics released by State Public Health Lab Friday afternoon, eight cases are in Fairfield County and three are in Litchfield County. One is a child under 20, one is a person ages 20-29, one is a person ages 30-39, three are people ages 40-49, one is 50-59, three cases are people ages 60-69, and one is a person 70 or older.

Another 125 tests have come back negative.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, said that the new cases include residents of Bethlehem, Darien, Greenwich and Westport.

Cartter also noted that a child who lives in Rhode Island but goes to day care in Mystic has tested positive. That facility, which Ledge Light Health District officials confirmed as Precious Memories Place, is now closed.

A notice from the health district said parents would be contacted if their child is at risk for developing the virus.

As the new virus spreads across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a global Level 2 travel alert. Level 2 means that the CDC is recommending that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel. This global alert includes travel in the U.S. China, Iran, most of Europe and South Korea remain on Level 3.