Old Saybrook Police Officers Using iPads to Communicate With the Public Safely

Old Saybrook residents will be able to continue having "face to face" interactions with police officers with the help of officers' iPads, the department anounced Friday.

The Old Saybrook Police Department is providing its officers with iPads so its officers can keep communicating with residents while following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chief Michael Spera.

This technology will be in place for non-emergency calls to show officers things like property damage or vehicle damage.

“We are pleased to be able to add yet another operational enhancement to keep our dedicated Police Officers Safe while still delivering superior service” Spera said in a press release. “Communication is paramount in policing. This homegrown program allows us to continue to communicate with our residents “face to face” while respecting their safety and ensuring ours.”

The officers will be able to use FaceTime to Google Duo to communicate.

Body cameras will record the virtual communications, Spera said.