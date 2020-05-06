Old Saybrook Residents Can Pick Up Free Face Masks Today

Old Saybrook residents can pick up free face masks at multiple locations in town on Wednesday.

The Old Saybrook Office of Emergency Management said residents can pick up the FDA-approved face masks at the school associated with their voting district from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents assigned to voting district one can pick up their masks at the middle school on Sheffield Street while residents assigned to voting district two can pick up their masks at the high school on Boston Post Road. Only one family member needs to appear to pick up the masks, according to officials.

Residents do not need to be registered to vote to receive face masks, but proof of residency in Old Saybrook is required. Officials said a piece of mail or identification works for proof.

Anyone that is unable to drive to get masks can have them delivered. A phone number will be provided later today to schedule a mask delivery.