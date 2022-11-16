Old Saybrook Residents Impacted by COVID-19 Can Apply for a Grant

Old Saybrook town officials are encouraging residents who've been impacted by COVID-19 to apply for a grant of up to $1,500.

The Old Saybrook CARES Committee is now accepting applications for town residents who struggled, or are struggling, because of the pandemic.

The grant specifically applies to people who have been laid off or were unemployed because of COVID-19.

If granted, the money can be used towards food, housing, utilities, child care or transportation costs.

“These funds were raised through the Old Saybrook CARES program to benefit town residents affected by COVID-19 and I thank the committee for their efforts to Old Saybrook's response to this health crisis," said First Selectman Carl Fortuna.

To qualify for the grant, you must meet the following criteria:

Applicant must be a resident of Old Saybrook

Funds are to be used for basic needs (food, housing, utilities, childcare or transportation costs) related to job layoffs and/or unemployment due to COVID-19

Applicant may request up to $1,500

Only one grant will be awarded per household

The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. Applications can be dropped off at town hall or emailed to oldsaybrookcares@oldsaybrookct.gov.

You can also mail applications to the following address:

OS CARES Committee c/o Town Hall, 302 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

For more information and to fill out an application, click here.