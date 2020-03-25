Opening Day for Conn. Fishing Season Has Been Moved Up to Today Due to COVID-19

Fishing opening day was scheduled for April, but has now been moved up to Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont moved up the date, which was originally set for April 11, as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. There has already been more than 600 confirmed cases and at least a dozen deaths related to coronavirus in the state.

The state said it hopes that by opening fishing season early, it will help limit the spread of coronavirus by eliminating large crowds that can accompany opening day.

As a reminder, the state said fishing should be enjoyed as a solitary experience or with members of your immediate household, not as a group activity.

All of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's 117 boat launches across the state are open, but state officials said docks are not in place yet.

Fishing laws and regulations including requirements for a fishing license, and trout and salmon stamps, when needed, remain in effect, authorities added. All methods, creel limits and length limits also remain in effect.

Anyone who goes fishing is encouraged to continue social distancing practices.

