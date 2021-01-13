Osborn Correctional Inmate Dies of COVID-19 Complications

An inmate who was at Osborn Correctional Institution has died from complications of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Correction.

The 53-year-old man had been transferred to a hospital on Nov. 27 and died on Monday, according to the state Department of Correction. His name was not released.

Officials said the man first entered into the Department of Correction’s custody in 1984 and most recently on April 24, 2015. He was serving a six-year, six-month sentence for first-degree robbery.