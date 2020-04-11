coronavirus in connecticut

Over 11,500 Cases of Coronavirus, Nearly 500 Deaths Reported in Connecticut

More than 11,500 people in Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus and nearly 500 people have died.

Since yesterday, 972 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and an additional 46 people have died of virus-related complications.

The new numbers released on Saturday bring the total number of cases in the state to 11,510 with 494 deaths reported.

In total, 39,831 patients have been tested for coronavirus, including 3,543 since yesterday.

There are currently 1,593 patients currently hospitalized for the virus with 31 more people hospitalized since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

  • Fairfield County: 5,407 with 220 deaths
  • Hartford County: 1,832 with 101 deaths
  • Litchfield County: 388 with 20 deaths
  • Middlesex County: 290 with 18 deaths
  • New Haven County: 2,715 with 107 deaths
  • New London County: 185 with 7 deaths
  • Tolland County: 171 with 15 deaths
  • Windham County: 66 with 1 death
  • Pending Address Validation: 456 with 5 deaths

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 19,000 while the total number of cases surpassed 501,600, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

