Over 40 Test toTreat COVID-19 Sites Open in CT

The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced more than 40 sites to get tested and treated for COVID-19 are open in the state, according to a press release.

The sites offer individuals an important way to rapidly access free treatment for COVID-19, according to the DPH.

The sites have been launched through a new nationwide Test to Treat initiative. People can get tested and if they are positive and treatment is appropriate for them, they can get a prescription filled by a healthcare provider all in one place, the release states.

To find a test to treat location near you visit Test To Treat (hhs.gov).

COVID-19 testingCOVID-19covid-19 in connecticutDepartment of Public HealthTest to Treat Site
