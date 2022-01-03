Over 575K Test Kits Distributed, 1 Million More Recently Delivered: Governor

Gov. Ned Lamont said over 575,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits have been delivered to towns since Friday and 1 million more arrived in the state since Sunday.

In a statement, Lamont said the 1 million tests received Monday will expand distribution for this coming week.

"Schools, childcare facilities, faith-based groups, vulnerable populations and those who work with them have and will continue to receive tests," the governor said on Twitter.

The governor said millions more at-home rapid tests are on the way to Connecticut. These tests will be used to supplement the 400 testing sites around the state, according to Lamont.

Our N-95 distribution efforts are well underway. 3,197,606 masks have gone out statewide, with even more on the way.



Higher quality masks, like testing, vaccinations, & other supplies, in the hands of those who need the them most are critical tools to slow #Omicron. (4/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 4, 2022

"Higher quality masks, testing, vaccinations and other supplies, in the hands of those who need them the most are critical tools to slow Omicron," Lamont said.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity has reached a new record high and Lamont said Monday that there is "rampant community spread" of the virus.

Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the state's positivity rate is up to 21.5%, based on PCR tests. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 301 since Thursday. There are currently 1,452 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

Child care centers are the next recipients of N95 masks and COVID test supplies.

With recent plans announced to distribute masks and tests in schools, many Connecticut child care providers were left wondering when they might be able to get those supplies to better protect the very young kids in their care.