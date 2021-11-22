Over 90% of State's K-12 School Employees are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

More than 90% of Connecticut's K-12 school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday.

In a survey conducted by the state Department of Education, 93% of public and private K-12 school employees reported were fully vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No public school district had less than 80% of employees who were fully vaccinated.

In 73 of the 163 public school districts, the fully vaccination rate exceeds 95%, the governor's office reported.

“We appreciate all of our Connecticut educators, administrators, and staff members for taking proactive public-health measures so we can focus on keeping students in the classroom where we know they learn best,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said in a statement. “This is a meaningful step in the right direction to focus on accelerating learning and supporting our students and school staff as we emerge from this pandemic.”