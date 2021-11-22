Covid-19 Vaccine

Over 90% of State's K-12 School Employees are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Shutterstock

More than 90% of Connecticut's K-12 school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday.

In a survey conducted by the state Department of Education, 93% of public and private K-12 school employees reported were fully vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No public school district had less than 80% of employees who were fully vaccinated.

In 73 of the 163 public school districts, the fully vaccination rate exceeds 95%, the governor's office reported.

Local

Windham 3 mins ago

LifeStar Called to Serious Crash on Route 6 in Windham

MDC 10 mins ago

Hours at MDC Recreational Areas Limited During Holidays

“We appreciate all of our Connecticut educators, administrators, and staff members for taking proactive public-health measures so we can focus on keeping students in the classroom where we know they learn best,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said in a statement. “This is a meaningful step in the right direction to focus on accelerating learning and supporting our students and school staff as we emerge from this pandemic.”

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 Vaccine
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us