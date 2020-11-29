Passengers Take Advantage of COVID-19 Testing at Bradley Airport During Post-Thanksgiving Travel

This week, Bradley International Airport saw an increase in passengers for the first time since March. One reason for the uptick in traffic is due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Colleen Petersen and her husband are erring on the side of caution. The couple immediately got a COVID-19 test after landing at the airport.

The TSA has screened nearly five million travelers at the nation's airports, numbers not seen since the pandemic started stateside. Experts from the CDC said the phenomenon was "pouring gasoline on the fire," as infections and deaths continue to rise.

"We'd rather be safe than sorry because you never know who you might come in contact with," said Petersen. "This is more convenient, we're able to get it done and know the results, and the sooner, the better."

Passengers coming back from a state that is on Connecticut's travel advisory list are required to quarantine for 14 days unless they receive a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before they arrive or after they get to the state.

Drew Johndrow just got back from visiting family in North Carolina and wanted to take advantage of the airport's terminal testing option.

"I really wanted to make sure that I'm not infecting other people and it's important for my job," said Johndrow. "I was worried about having to make an appointment and it was hard to make an appointment without having any symptoms."

Long lines throughout the state during the last couple of weeks are reasons why both families believe that having sites in and around the airport is a smart move.

A new coronavirus drive-thru testing center is opening at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

"If you need to, it's quick and easy and it's set up right after you get off the plane, why not use it if it's available," said Johndrow. "It's very convenient and I didn't want to set up an appointment that may not be guaranteed," said Colleen Petersen.

Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority offer drive-by testing at the airport’s Parking Lot 3 on Schoephoester Road. Testing is offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hartford HealthCare announced it will be opening a new COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport starting next week that will be open to the public.

People coming for the test are to remain in their vehicles and get a nasal swab test. Appointments will not be needed. A doctor's order is not required either.