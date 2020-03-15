Patient at UConn Health Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A patient at UConn Health has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the hospital.

The person is from Hartford and was identified as a possible case when he arrived at the hospital, a UConn Health spokesperson said.

The patient is doing well and was discharged with instructions for him and his family to quarantine.

It is not clear if the UConn Health patient is among the 20 confirmed cases identified by state health officials on Saturday.

Of those 20, fifteen cases are in Fairfield County, three are in Litchfield County, one is in Hartford County, and one is in New Haven County.

New statewide numbers are expected to be released on Sunday.