People Adjusting to State's New Travel Guidelines

Bradley International Airport was busy on Saturday with people traveling for the holidays. Throughout the day, many passengers arrived and were required to make a choice.

At 12 a.m. Saturday, a modified travel advisory went into effect. Travelers entering the state from any location, with the exception of New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island, must quarantine for 10 days or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel.

“I have a negative test that I just got back this morning,” said Diante Perry of Hamden.

Perry is returning from college in South Carolina. Like others traveling into the state, he filled out a required travel health form.

“I think it’s very responsible on the state of Connecticut’s part,” added Perry. “It helps people feel safe and gives them the comfort of knowing we’re moving in the right direction.”

Similar regulations have been in effect for months. What is different is the quarantine duration, reduced from 14 days to 10. Also, all COVID tests, including rapid testing, will be accepted.

There are exemptions for essential workers and anyone who has had COVID-19 within the past 90 days and has clinically recovered. Lungrin arrived from Kansas this afternoon, ready to comply.

“All the states aren’t as strict as Connecticut but you got to do what you gotta do,” she said.

Travelers may also test once they arrive, but they'll have to quarantine until a negative result is given.

“It’s just a matter of people doing their due diligence and just adhering to the laws,” said Doug Grandchamp of Glastonbury.

Grandchamp said he had COVID in June. Still, he got tested at the airport upon arrival. He knows what the virus is like and said quarantining is not a problem for him as he waits for results.

“It’s really not too hard, especially with the weather,” said Grandchamp. “It’s so cold you might as well just stay inside right now.”

Further information can be found on the state's website.