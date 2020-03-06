coronavirus

Person in New Haven Asked to Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus Concern

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said Friday that a person in New Haven has been asked to self-isolate after being exposed to another person with coronovirus.

The person is part of a choir visiting from London and was exposed to someone with COVID-19 in London.

The person is not showing any symptoms of coronovirus, Elicker said in a release.

"The person is not symptomatic of the virus, and is self-isolating as a precautionary measure. Due to privacy concerns, the City is not releasing the details of this person of interest, but we assure the public that we will let them know should anything change,” Elicker said.

The Bach Choir is visiting New Haven from London to participate with two Yale University musical groups in a five-city tour. That tour has now been canceled, according to Elicker.

