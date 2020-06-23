PGA Tour Player Cameron Champ Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Travelers Championship

PGA Tour player Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 during a pre-tournament screening process on Tuesday, according to the PGA Tour.

Cameron was in Cromwell to play in this year's event. All players are being tested as part of the PGA Tour's coronavirus protocols.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

Champ will self-quarantine for 14 days per CDC guidelines, according to the PGA Tour. It is not clear where he is staying during that period.

Champ finished tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas two weeks ago. He did not play in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina last week.

He is the second PGA Tour member to test positive for the coronavirus since the tour resumed its schedule at the Charles Schwab earlier this month.

Nick Watney tested positive on Friday in Hilton Head. The PGA Tour said it tested 11 additional people who may have had come in contact with Watney.

The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results of all of the players at the Travelers Championship on Wednesday.

This year's tournament at the TPC River Highlands is being held without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Round 1 begins on Thursday.