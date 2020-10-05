Phase 3 of Reopening CT Starts Thursday

The state of Connecticut is about to enter Phase 3 of reopening after shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will begin on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said 99 percent of the economy will be able to open with phase 3, but bars and nightclubs will remain closed and it is unknown when they will reopen.

This Is What Phase 3 in CT Will Look Like

Restaurants, libraries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops, will be able to increase their capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent.

Outdoor event venues, including amphitheaters and race tracks, will be allowed to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity and require masks and social distancing.

Indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and require masks and social distancing.

Indoor commercial venues will be capped 100 people or 50 percent capacity.

Outdoor commercial venues will be capped at 150 people.

Indoor private gatherings will be capped at 25 people.

Walk-up bars will be allowed at private events with proper social distancing in place. Tables must be six feet apart and masks must be worn when people are not at their table, the governor said.

Graduations held indoors will be capped at 200 people or 50 percent, with masks and social distancing.

Outdoor graduations can be at 50 percent capacity, with masks and social distancing.

Religious events indoors can be up to 50 percent capacity, capped at 200, , with masks and social distancing, and outdoor religious gatherings can be at 50 percent, with no cap on the number, with masks and social distancing .

We are targeting Phase 3 of Connecticut's reopening efforts to begin on October 8.



The changes will increase capacities for certain businesses, including restaurants, personal services, libraries and performing arts venues, while ensuring safety protocols are still in effect. pic.twitter.com/JWxRBIeIcx — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 24, 2020

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the state will move into Phase 3 of the reopening plan on Oct. 8.

The capacity increases are subject to COVID-19 safety requirements, meaning masks and social distancing will still be required.

