Photos: See Scenes From Phase One of Connecticut’s Reopening

Connecticut began its first phase of reopening on May 20, 2020 with outdoor dining, malls, and other select industries able to reopen.

Guests dine outside at Ted’s Montana Grill at The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Week in South Windsor.
Diners sit outside on May 20, 2020 at Trumbull Kitchen in downtown Hartford.
Westfarms shopping center in West Hartford reopened to the public on May 20 with a new curbside pickup option at its four main entrances.
Diners sat outside at Kokomo’s Restaurant at Beach Bar at Sound View Beach in Old Lyme on May 20, 2020
Governor Ned Lamont addresses the media about the phase one reopening and Memorial Day weekend at Gay City State Park in Hebron on May 21, 2020
Diners in Middletown enjoy outdoor dining on May 20, 2020
Mohegan Sun remains closed to visitors and guests but announced May 20 a plan to begin a phased reopening on June 1, 2020
Foxwoods Resort Casino remains closed to visitors and guests but announced a plan on May 20 to reopen on June 1, 2020 with a phased reopening plan.
