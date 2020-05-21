Photos: See Scenes From Phase One of Connecticut’s Reopening Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Connecticut began its first phase of reopening on May 20, 2020 with outdoor dining, malls, and other select industries able to reopen. 9 photos 1/9 NBC Connecticut Guests dine outside at Ted’s Montana Grill at The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Week in South Windsor. 2/9 NBC Connecticut Diners sit outside on May 20, 2020 at Trumbull Kitchen in downtown Hartford. 3/9 NBC Connectiicut Westfarms shopping center in West Hartford reopened to the public on May 20 with a new curbside pickup option at its four main entrances. 4/9 NBC Connecticut Diners sat outside at Kokomo’s Restaurant at Beach Bar at Sound View Beach in Old Lyme on May 20, 2020 5/9 NBC Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont addresses the media about the phase one reopening and Memorial Day weekend at Gay City State Park in Hebron on May 21, 2020 6/9 NBC Connecticut Diners in Middletown enjoy outdoor dining on May 20, 2020 7/9 NBC Connecticut Mohegan Sun remains closed to visitors and guests but announced May 20 a plan to begin a phased reopening on June 1, 2020 8/9 NBC Connecticut Foxwoods Resort Casino remains closed to visitors and guests but announced a plan on May 20 to reopen on June 1, 2020 with a phased reopening plan. 9/9 NBC Connecticut This article tagged under: CT ReopeningcoronavirusCOVID-19 0 More Photo Galleries Mohegan Sun Unveils Casino Safety Measures Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania Little Richard: A Life in Photos #CTClassof2020: Celebrating College Graduates