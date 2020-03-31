Coronavirus Outbreak

Predicting ‘Horrible Month,’ CT Governor Considering Smaller List of ‘Essential Businesses’: Report

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he’s considering narrowing the list of businesses considered essential to keep people home, predicting April will be a “horrible month” for coronavirus cases in Connecticut.

Lamont said more needs to be done to persuade young people that social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of the virus, noting the infection rate is expected to peak in Connecticut over the coming weeks.

“We’re definitely at a point where you’ve got to stay home and probably we have to take a look at what is an essential worker and to continue to tighten that up in terms of any possible confusion,” Lamont said during an interview on WPLR FM. “I’m looking at more ways to keep people at home, at least for this 30-day period.”

Lamont said he’s been hesitant to close the state’s large parks, but worries when he sees large groups of young people congregating, such as playing basketball, and not taking social distancing seriously.

“Certainly I think that April is going to be a horrible month,” said Lamont, basing his prediction on how the virus spread overseas and in Seattle.

The state of Connecticut has had 2.571 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 36 residents have died.

